4 injured as explosion derails passenger train in southern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7 — Four people were injured when an explosion derailed four compartments of a passenger train in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The incident happened in Shikarpur district when the Jaffer Express was heading towards southwestern Balochistan province from the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources from the Pakistan Railways told Xinhua.

The injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while rescue and relief operations were underway at the site, the sources added.

Police and paramilitary Rangers cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, which caused significant damage to the railway track.

Rail traffic was temporarily suspended following the incident and will be restored after the track is cleared of the derailed compartments and the damaged train, officials said. (Xinhua)

