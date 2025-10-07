Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 4 injured as explosion derails passenger train in southern Pakistan
4 injured as explosion derails passenger train in southern Pakistan
AsiaDisasterInternationaltragedy

4 injured as explosion derails passenger train in southern Pakistan

October 7, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 7 — Four people were injured when an explosion derailed four compartments of a passenger train in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The incident happened in Shikarpur district when the Jaffer Express was heading towards southwestern Balochistan province from the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sources from the Pakistan Railways told Xinhua.

The injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while rescue and relief operations were underway at the site, the sources added.

Police and paramilitary Rangers cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the blast, which caused significant damage to the railway track.

Rail traffic was temporarily suspended following the incident and will be restored after the track is cleared of the derailed compartments and the damaged train, officials said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 68
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese automaker Chery pledges to boost youth skills...

August 23, 2025

International NGO Sends Anti-war Statement to 192 Countries...

March 5, 2022

China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals...

May 20, 2024

Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce...

August 18, 2025

DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak

September 4, 2025

Beijing Daxing airport projects over 1.3 million passenger...

September 30, 2025

8 rare baby Siamese crocodiles found in Cambodia

September 21, 2021

Trump says drone incursion into Poland “could have...

September 12, 2025

Kenya, Djibouti to abolish visa requirements for respective...

June 12, 2023

Chinese vice premier calls for stable, sound, sustainable...

September 22, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.