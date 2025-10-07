Over 60,000 children killed or maimed in Israel-Palestine conflict: UNICEF

Trending Now
10/13/2023 Gaza, Palestine.. Palestinian children are injured during the bombing of the Gaza Strip on the sixth day of the war on Gaza. (Photo by Saher Alghorra / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by SAHER ALGHORRA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
October 7, 2025

GENEVA, Oct. 7– The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday that in the two years since the outbreak of the Israel-Palestine conflict, some 61,000 children have reportedly been killed or maimed.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said that, on average, one child has been killed or injured every 17 minutes, describing the figure as “unacceptable” and “staggering.

” Pires deplored the facts that children have been “suffering in their bodies and their minds for way too long,” remaining traumatized and “exposed to horrors that no child should ever have to look at or live.

” He noted that in Gaza, one in every five children is born prematurely, but the territory lacks the necessary infrastructure to ensure their survival, with reports that children are forced to share oxygen masks to stay alive.

UNICEF also noted that its teams in Gaza are still waiting for a green light to fetch incubators and ventilators for premature babies evacuated from the north of the Strip. (Xinhua)

 

