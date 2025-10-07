UNHRC adopts resolution on promoting economic, social, cultural rights

GENEVA, Oct. 7 — The 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution on “Promoting and protecting economic, social and cultural rights within the context of addressing inequalities.”

The resolution, led by China and co-sponsored by nearly 70 countries, including Bolivia, Egypt, Pakistan and South Africa, enjoyed broad support from the international community.

The resolution calls for thematic discussions and interactive dialogues at the UNHRC, and encourages the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR) to strengthen its work on economic, social and cultural rights.

It also underscores the role of the online platform of the UN Knowledge Hub on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in providing technical assistance and capacity-building support to countries in need.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said that China proposed the resolution with the aim of bridging differences, building consensus and promoting practical measures.

Representatives from many developing countries voiced strong support, saying the resolution reflects the genuine needs of the people and responds to the call of developing nations for greater investment in economic, social and cultural rights.

OHCHR officials and delegates from various countries also acknowledged China’s contribution to advancing economic, social and cultural rights. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 87