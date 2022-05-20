Trending Now
A 15-year-old raped at Otsalindi village in December

May 20, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OUTAPI, 19 May 2022 – Omusati police are also investigating the rape of a child after a 15-year-old Namibian girl was allegedly raped by a domestic worker in December 2021 at Otsalindi village in Otamanzi Constituency.

The incident occurred at an unknown date and time in December and the matter was reported to the police by the victim’s aunt, who found out the victim was pregnant.

Crime investigation coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said it is alleged that the suspect, who is a domestic worker in the complainant’s house, had sexual intercourse with the minor and impregnated her.

The suspect has not been arrested yet and the investigation continues, said Simaho. – Namibia Daily News

