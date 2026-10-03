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6 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Nepal
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6 killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Nepal

October 3, 2026

KATHMANDU, Oct. 3  — Six people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger bus was involved in an accident in Nepal’s Nawalparasi East district, police said Saturday.

The bus, carrying 18 people, was traveling to Kathmandu from Banke district in western Nepal when the accident occurred, according to police.

Nine of the injured are hospitalized, and one of the critically injured has been referred to a Chitwan-based hospital, Anil Pandit, spokesperson at the district police, told Xinhua.

A preliminary investigation indicated that brake failure may have caused the accident, after which the bus crashed into a retaining wall, Pandit said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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