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AU congratulates Sassou Nguesso on re-election as president of Republic of the Congo
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AU congratulates Sassou Nguesso on re-election as president of Republic of the Congo

March 31, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, March 31– African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Monday congratulated Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election as president of the Republic of Congo.

In a statement, the AU said Youssouf took note of the results of the presidential election in Congo, as announced by the Constitutional Court, and extended his congratulations to Sassou Nguesso on his re-election.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organization acknowledged the Congolese people for the conduct of the election. He encouraged all stakeholders in the country to continue their efforts towards strengthening peace, national cohesion, and democracy.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s readiness to support the people and government of the Republic of the Congo in their efforts to consolidate stability, democratic governance, and development.

Sassou Nguesso, who ran under the banner of the Presidential Majority composed of nearly 20 political parties, competed against six other candidates. He had secured over 94 percent of the vote in the provisional results released on March 17 by Minister of Interior Raymond Zephirin Mboulou. (Namibia Daily / Xinhua)

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