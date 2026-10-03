Prisoner killed after attacking officers on train in Russia’s North Caucasus

MOSCOW, Oct. 2 — A prisoner attacked officers of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) during a transfer aboard a train in the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic in the North Caucasus, killing one and wounding three others, the country’s Investigative Committee said Friday.

According to law enforcement authorities, the inmate seized an escort officer’s firearm and fired multiple shots at the guards while being escorted to the toilet on the train.

“During the operation, the attacker was eliminated by guards,” the FSIN said in a statement. Law enforcement authorities said the inmate had been convicted of serious offenses under the Russian Criminal Code. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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