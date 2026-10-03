10 hospitalized after car hits crowd in Australia’s Newcastle

SYDNEY, Oct. 3 — Ten people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a crowd in the Australian city of Newcastle, 110 km north of Sydney, on Saturday morning.

The assistant commissioner of police in the Australian state of New South Wales, David Waddell, told reporters on Saturday afternoon that a car was driving erratically before the driver lost control and crashed into a crowd around 9:30 a.m. local time.

He said that the crowd had gathered along the side of the road as part of an official farewell event for local team the Newcastle Knights as they traveled to Sydney to play in the National Rugby League grand final on Sunday night.

Police said that 10 people were injured, including a five-year-old girl and a 67-year-old man who were hospitalized in critical condition.

The remaining eight people, including a second five-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance service earlier reported that nine people were injured. The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Waddell said that he would likely be charged by police on Saturday. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement posted on social media that it should have been a weekend of excitement and pride in Newcastle.

“My thoughts are with everyone injured or involved in the horrible incident this morning in Newcastle,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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