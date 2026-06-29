Iraqi leaders, Iranian FM meet on Iran-U.S. MoU, regional stability

BAGHDAD, June 29 — Iraqi President Nizar Amedi and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi held separate meetings here on Sunday with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the recent Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending their war.

Amedi stressed the importance of dialogue in fostering a more stable regional environment and paving the way for lasting understandings that address outstanding issues, according to a statement by the Iraqi presidency.

Al-Zaidi affirmed that Iraq supports prioritizing an end to wars and adopting dialogue and negotiations as the path toward strengthening stability in the region, noting that this would create greater opportunities for development and prosperity for the peoples of the region, said a statement by his media office.

For his part, Araghchi expressed Tehran’s appreciation for Iraq’s role in containing crises and bridging differences. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to building strong relations with its Arab neighbors and maintaining close coordination with Iraq to expand bilateral cooperation.

The meetings came amid military exchanges between Washington and Tehran. The United States conducted strikes on Iranian targets on Friday and Saturday, citing “continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by striking U.S. military positions in the region. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

Post Views: 39