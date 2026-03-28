Botswana’s energy authority announces fuel price hikes

GABORONE, March 28 — The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) has announced a significant increase in the retail pump prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin, which were scheduled to take effect at local time 00:01 on Saturday.

The adjustments, revealed in a statement released by BERA on Friday, made the price of unleaded petrol 95 (ULP 95) increase by 505 thebe per litre, raising the total price to 20 pula per litre, which is (about 1.47 U.S. dollars), diesel by 877 thebe per litre total price to 25.05 pula per liter (about 1.81 dollars), and illuminating paraffin by 1,055 thebe per litre.

According to BERA, the sharp upward adjustment is necessitated by recent developments in international oil markets. Average Brent crude oil prices experienced significant increases between February and March 2026, driven largely by geopolitical instability, particularly in the Middle East.

Daily Brent crude prices have been rising throughout March, reaching highs of 119.50 dollars per barrel, levels last recorded four years ago. “Attacks on shipping and energy facilities, along with threats to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, have raised fears of severe supply disruptions,” the statement noted.

These incidents have disrupted maritime operations and forced some tankers to delay or re-route shipments. The volatility has also led to sharp increases in the international prices of refined petroleum products.

ULP 95 rose by 59.7 percent, from 79.70 dollars to 127.29 dollars per barrel, diesel increased by 90.8 percent, from 91.18 dollars to 173.93 dollars per barrel.

Illuminating Paraffin saw the steepest rise, climbing by 110.9 percent, from 90.97 dollars to 191.87 dollars per barrel. “In view of these developments, the adjustment is necessary to align local prices to international trends,” said the statement, signed by Never Tshabang, Chief Executive Officer of BERA.

Botswana is a price taker and therefore, has no influence on international oil price drivers. The Authority will continue to monitor global market trends and make further price adjustments as necessary, it adds. (Namibia Daily NEWS / Xinhua)

Post Views: 30