Pakistan’s exports rise 17.6 pct year-on-year in September

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 3 — Pakistan’s exports rose 17.6 percent year-on-year to 2.94 billion U.S. dollars in September, according to provisional trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

Exports also rose 16.1 percent month-on-month from 2.53 billion dollars in August, the data showed. Imports increased 11.1 percent year-on-year to 6.49 billion dollars in September, compared with 5.85 billion dollars in the same month last year.

On a monthly basis, imports rose 11.5 percent from 5.82 billion dollars in August. As a result, Pakistan’s trade deficit widened to 3.56 billion dollars in September, up 6.2 percent from 3.35 billion dollars in the corresponding month of 2025.

During the first three months of the 2026-27 fiscal year, exports rose 10.8 percent year-on-year to 8.42 billion dollars, while imports increased 13.2 percent to 19.22 billion dollars.

The trade deficit widened 15.1 percent to 10.79 billion dollars. The PBS said the figures are provisional and may be revised after the inclusion of additional customs data. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 78