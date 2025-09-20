Trending Now
Africa

Sudan accuses paramilitary forces of mosque bombing in El Fasher that killed over 70

September 20, 2025

KHARTOUM, Sept. 20  — Sudan’s government on Friday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of bombing a mosque in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, killing more than 70 civilians during dawn prayers.

The Foreign Ministry condemned a “heinous terrorist aggression” against the Al-Daraja neighbourhood mosque, saying the strike wounded several worshippers and partially destroyed the building.

It said the attack was a “flagrant violation of religious norms and international conventions” protecting civilians and places of worship.

The ministry blamed the RSF for systematic abuses against civilians and infrastructure, and urged the international communities to act against “terrorism targeting unarmed civilians.”

Volunteer groups in El Fasher said earlier on Friday that more than 75 people were killed, including 20 displaced residents of Abu Shouk camp.

They said a drone operated by the RSF hit the mosque during dawn prayers. The RSF has not commented. Clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their allies have raged in El Fasher since May.

Nationwide, the war between the SAF and RSF has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions since it erupted in April 2023, deepening Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.(Xinhua)

