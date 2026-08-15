Trending Now
Home International Houthi attacks halt operations at Yemen’s Mocha port, cause 16 mln USD in losses
Houthi attacks halt operations at Yemen’s Mocha port, cause 16 mln USD in losses
International

Houthi attacks halt operations at Yemen’s Mocha port, cause 16 mln USD in losses

August 15, 2026

SANAA, Aug. 15– Yemen’s government said Saturday that repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks had halted operations at the Red Sea port of Mocha, causing about 16 million U.S. dollars in direct material losses.

Abdulmalik al-Sharabi, director of the government-held port, said at a press conference in Mocha that Houthi attacks over the past week had killed seven people, including four members of the port’s security forces and three employees, and caused extensive damage to facilities and equipment, according to the state-run Saba news agency.

Al-Sharabi said the Houthi attacks had damaged six wooden vessels and a dredger involved in the port’s expansion, while the halt in maritime and commercial operations had left about 1,300 workers without their livelihoods.

Located in southwestern Yemen’s Taiz province near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, Mocha port is a key entry point for commercial goods and supplies into government-held areas.

The pro-government National Resistance Forces said Friday that the Houthis had launched 40 ballistic missiles and 46 drones, along with explosive-laden boats, toward Mocha, targeting its port and other sites in the area during the recent escalation.

The Houthis have said their operations in the Mocha area targeted military buildups and weapons depots of the “Saudi-backed” Yemeni government forces, an account disputed by government authorities, which describe the port as a civilian commercial facility. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 98
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Top DPRK leader inaugurates new housing area for...

February 16, 2026

U.S. political scientist blames West for Ukraine crisis

March 23, 2022

Zimbabwean minister urges more domestic financing for reproductive...

December 20, 2025

Qatar FM, British foreign secretary discuss regional de-escalation...

July 24, 2026

2026 Winter Olympics to feature AI broadcast innovations

January 15, 2026

4 killed in Israeli army fire across Gaza,...

January 11, 2026

Pakistan’s inflation rises to 10.9 pct in April

May 2, 2026

Spain urges EU to send “strong signal” to...

April 21, 2026

YouTube says service restored after global disruption

February 18, 2026

Iran witnessing historic, unprecedented epic of resistance against...

May 20, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.