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Wildfire burns about 1,600 hectares in Belgium, prompts EU support, evacuation preparations
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Wildfire burns about 1,600 hectares in Belgium, prompts EU support, evacuation preparations

August 15, 2026

BRUSSELS, Aug. 15 — The wildfire raging in the High Fens area of eastern Belgium has burned about 1,600 hectares as of Saturday afternoon, setting a new record for the region, local media reported.

Belgium has requested the activation of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism for additional firefighting assistance. One helicopter and two firefighting aircraft from the EU fleet were on their way to Belgium on Saturday. The fire remained out of control on Saturday afternoon.

Belgian authorities deployed three helicopters, while the military sent three Panther firefighting vehicles to reinforce operations on the ground. Authorities in Waimes municipality, south of the High Fens, asked residents of Sourbrodt to prepare for a possible evacuation, telling them they did not need to leave their homes for the time being.

The mayors of Waimes and Jalhay described the blaze as the worst fire in Belgian history, according to local media. Firefighters from several Belgian provinces and neighboring Germany remained involved in the operation, while further assistance from other European countries was also on the way. Difficult terrain and shifting winds continued to complicate the efforts to contain the blaze. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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