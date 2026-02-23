Trending Now
AustraliaCurrent AffairsEuropeInternationalPolitics

Australia backs removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from British royal succession

February 23, 2026

LONDON, Feb. 23– Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that his government would support plans to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Britain’s ex-prince and King Charles III’s younger brother, from the line of royal succession, British media reported Monday.

The move makes Australia the first Commonwealth country to publicly back such a proposal.

According to a BBC report, Albanese wrote a letter to his British counterpart, saying Canberra would agree to any proposal to exclude Andrew from the succession order in light of recent developments.

“I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation. These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously,” Albanese was quoted in his letter.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal and military titles last October and moved out of Royal Lodge.

He has since been referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and relocated to “alternative private accommodation.”

The British government is considering introducing legislation to remove the former royal from the line of succession following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday, but was released after hours in custody. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

