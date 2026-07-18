Kuwait says firefighters injured while battling blazes after Iranian attacks

KUWAIT CITY, July 18 — Several Kuwaiti firefighters and a civilian worker were injured on Saturday while battling fires at two locations targeted in Iranian strikes, authorities said.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Kuwait Fire Force said five crews were deployed to the first site and three to the second, with injuries occurring during operations at the first location.

The injured have been transferred to hospitals. The Fire Force did not disclose the severity of the injuries or identify the locations of the two sites, saying firefighting operations were still underway and that further updates would be released.

The incident came hours after Kuwait said its air defense systems had intercepted “hostile” missiles and drones during fresh attacks early Saturday, which also temporarily disrupted operations at Kuwait International Airport and prompted Kuwait Airways to reschedule most flights.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a power generation and water desalination plant had been hit in a strike, which triggered a fire and forced the precautionary shutdown of several generating units.

The attacks came amid escalating regional tensions, with the United States conducting strikes against Iran and Tehran responding by launching missiles and drones toward U.S. bases and facilities in several Gulf countries and Jordan. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 48