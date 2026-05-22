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26 al-Shabaab militants killed as Somali forces intensify operations
Africa

26 al-Shabaab militants killed as Somali forces intensify operations

May 22, 2026

MOGADISHU, May 22 — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), backed by international partners, has killed 26 al-Shabaab militants during planned operations in Mahaas, Mukayle, and Shaw in the country’s central part.

NISA said the joint offensive on Thursday also dismantled the group’s key infrastructure, destroying weapons caches, vehicles, and logistical bases used to orchestrate attacks against civilians.

“This operation killed Commander Sadaam, who was the deputy of the Mukayle area, and wounded 16 other members of the al-Shabaab terror group,” NISA said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The allied forces have stepped up operations, which have since seen several al-Shabaab positions being recaptured and their hideouts, including storage facilities, being destroyed as troops pursue remaining fighters. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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