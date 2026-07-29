At least 15 Iraqi paramilitary members killed in U.S.-Saudi strikes

BAGHDAD, July 29– At least 15 members of Iraq’s paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed early Wednesday in U.S.-Saudi strikes targeting their positions across several Iraqi provinces, according to official statements and a security source.

The attacks hit the PMF headquarters in the Iraqi provinces of Basra, Diyala, Salahuddin, Nineveh, and Karbala, killing at least 15 people, an Iraqi Interior Ministry security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PMF described the attacks as a highly dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, adding that relevant authorities are monitoring the situation on the ground while damage assessments remain ongoing.

In a separate statement, the Nineveh Operations Command of the PMF said the headquarters of the 4th Battalion of the 30th Brigade and the Anti-Armor Directorate in the Nineveh Plain area, near northern Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, were struck in the early morning by seven aerial strikes.

It said the attack killed eight members of the 30th Brigade and two members of the Anti-Armor Directorate, while injuring six others.

The PMF is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization comprising dozens of paramilitary factions, and was formally integrated into the Iraqi armed forces following the campaign against the extremist Islamic State group.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Central Command confirmed the operation in a statement, saying that U.S. and Saudi Arabian forces on Tuesday carried out precision airstrikes against Iran-aligned militants in Iraq following a wave of drone attacks targeting U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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