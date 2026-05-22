Angola to introduce import rules to support local producers

LUANDA, May 22 — Angola will require importers of selected food products to source at least 20 percent of equivalent goods from domestic producers before obtaining import licenses, a measure aimed at promoting economic diversification and strengthening local industries, the government announced on Thursday.

Minister of Industry and Commerce Rui Miguens de Oliveira said that the policy is outlined in an executive decree approved by the Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council and will take effect 30 days after its official publication.

The minister said the measure will initially apply to five products for which domestic output is considered significant but still insufficient to meet national demand: pork, poultry, 5-percent broken white rice, refined sugar, and tilapia.

“Anyone wishing to import 100 tons of pork will have to prove to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce that they will acquire, have contracted, or are in the process of acquiring at least 20 tons from national producers,” explained the minister.

He said the policy is designed to expand market opportunities for local producers and facilitate the sale of domestically manufactured goods. The decree will also require wholesale and retail outlets to give greater visibility and prominence to locally produced products on shelves and in commercial spaces, while prohibiting practices that limit or obscure consumer access to such goods.

“Products of national production will always have some prominence in our commercial units,” the minister said, noting that compliance checks will begin during the import licensing process.

The minister added that economic oversight authorities will monitor implementation of the measures through inspections and consultations with producers, associations, and consumers.

He also dismissed concerns that the restrictions could trigger price speculation, saying stronger domestic production would help increase supply and stabilize prices of essential goods. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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