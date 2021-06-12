Tanzania calls on East African Community to support private sector

DAR ES SALAAM, June 12 — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday urged the East African Community (EAC) secretariat to support the private sector, saying the sector is better placed in creating employment for the youth in the region.

“The private sector, if well supported, could also play a major role in contributing toward the regional bloc’s economic growth,” President Hassan said when she held talks with the EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki at the State House in the commercial capital of Dar es Salaam.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said the president observed that people in the EAC regional bloc should feel that the bloc is beneficial to them.

“People in EAC member states should be involved in decisions made within the bloc,” she said.

The head of state also requested the EAC secretariat to oversee the industrialization drive program in the regional bloc.

Mathuki pledged to oversee a vibrant EAC secretariat in strengthening the private sector toward implementation of joint projects.

– Xinhua