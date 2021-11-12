Mozambique sets agriculture growth target at 13.9 pct for next year

Trending Now
Africa

November 12, 2021

MAPUTO, Nov. 12 — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi launched on Friday the country’s 2021-22 agricultural campaign, revealing a forecast growth of 13.9 percent in the sector for next year.
The campaign was launched in the district of Vanduzi, in the central province of Manica, under the motto “Sustainable Agriculture 2021-2022, Transforming Lives.”
Despite the constraints caused by the terrorism in Cabo Delgado and the armed attacks in the central region, the country has managed to achieve an 8.2 percent annual growth in agriculture, doubling the target set by the previous campaign, said Nyusi at the ceremony.
According to the president, the growth was driven by the products of cereals, vegetables, and oilseeds.
“This growth represents an agricultural growth value of around 321 billion meticais (about 5 billion U.S. dollars). Overall, growth has been recorded in almost all crop groups,” he said.
The president said that tobacco, sugar cane, and tea registered a decrease resulting from the fluctuations in the international market. (Xinhua)

