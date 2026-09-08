2 killed, 10 injured in overnight Russian drone-missile strike on Kiev

KIEV, Sept. 8 — At least 2 people were killed and 10 others injured as Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kiev with drones and missiles overnight, the Kiev City Military Administration reported on Tuesday.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure at more than 16 locations across five districts of the city, including residential facilities, warehouses and an educational institution.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine involved several dozens of missiles of various types and 166 Shahed-type drones, Ukraine’s Air Force said. Several ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones, targeted the capital and the surrounding Kiev region.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 175 Russia-launched projectiles, including 33 missiles, the Air Force added.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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