150 asylum-seekers evacuated from Libya to Rwanda

TRIPOLI, March 10 — The UN refugee agency on Thursday evacuated 150 asylum-seekers and refugees from Libya to Rwanda.

This was the first such evacuation flight arranged by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) this year, the UNHCR said in a statement.

The flight carries children, women at risk, survivors of violence, people with serious medical conditions, survivors of trafficking, and newly released people from detention, said the statement.

In Rwanda, the asylum-seekers and refugees will stay at the Emergency Transit Center, where the UNHCR will provide them with accommodation, food, water, medical care, psychosocial support, and language classes.

The UNHCR said it aimed to help the evacuated asylum-seekers to find durable solutions such as resettlement to third countries or voluntary return if it is possible.

Since 2017, the UNHCR has assisted more than 10,000 people to depart for third countries through resettlement, evacuation, and complementary pathways, it added. (Xinhua)