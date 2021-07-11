S. African president calls for calm following reports of violent protests

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday called for calm after some people looted shops and burnt trucks calling for the release of former President Jacob Zuma.

“President Ramaphosa says the impact of public violence against the road freight industry and damage to freeways that serve as economic arteries will be felt also by the people organizing and committing these crimes. The President says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimize vandalism and public violence,” said acting spokesperson in the Presidency Tyrone Seale.

People burnt trucks and tyres on the N3, N2 and M7 and other key roads around the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma who was given 15-month sentence after defying the Constitutional Court’s order which compelled him to appear and give evidence at the state capture commission in February. (Xinhua)