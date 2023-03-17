Trending Now
Zimbabwe opposition MP has case to answer – court

March 17, 2023

HARARE, March 17  —  A Zimbabwean opposition lawmaker accused of inciting public violence has lost a bid to have his case dismissed.

It paves the way for his trial in the run-up to general elections scheduled for later this year.

Job Sikhala has been held in a maximum security prison in the capital, Harare, since June, after being arrested alongside fellow members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

He was charged for allegedly inciting riots that erupted when opposition supporters clashed with youths from the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Harare court magistrate ruled that there was “overwhelming” evidence against the Zengeza West legislator.

“The court cannot, therefore, ignore all this evidence, for the evidence calls for an answer from the accused person,” Marewanazvi Gofa said.

Mr Sikhala’s lawyer said they will be filing an urgent appeal against the ruling, a local media report.

If convicted, the lawmaker will be unable to contest in the upcoming elections. A date has yet to be set for presidential and legislative elections, but many expect they will be in early August.

Rights groups and opposition parties have complained of an escalating clampdown ahead of the vote.  – BBC News

