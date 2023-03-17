Thousands to pay last respects as Christian Atsu is laid to rest in Ghana

Staff Writer

ACCRA, March 17 — Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian footballer who tragically lost his life in an earthquake in Turkey, will be laid to rest in his native country on Friday. The state-assisted funeral is expected to draw thousands of mourners and well-wishers from Ghana and beyond, who will pay their last respects to the 31-year-old winger.

Atsu was playing for the Hatayspor club in southern Turkey when an earthquake struck, causing the collapse of his apartment. His death has shocked the footballing world and sparked an outpouring of grief in Ghana.

The footballer had made 65 appearances for Ghana’s national team and was part of the squad that reached the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final. He also played for Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle, leaving behind a legacy of skill and passion for the sport.

However, it is his off-field contributions that many will remember Atsu for. He was known for his love for humanity and his efforts to support underprivileged communities in Ghana. His untimely death is a loss not just for the footballing world, but for all those who were touched by his kindness and compassion.

As Atsu is laid to rest in Accra, the people of Ghana and football fans around the world will mourn his passing and celebrate his life and legacy. – Namibia Daily News