Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN chief arrives in Ukraine

BEIJING, April 28 — The following are the latest developments regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he has arrived in Ukraine.

“I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow,” Guterres tweeted.

He said the UN will continue the work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, and he urged the end of hostilities.

– – – –

The United Nations is following up on an agreement with Russia to coordinate the evacuation of civilians in the Azovstal plant in Mariupol of Ukraine, said a UN spokesman on Wednesday.

In a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal.

Follow-on discussions were to be held with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defense Ministry.

– – – –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he had discussed further support for Kyiv, including macro-financial assistance, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties talked about the 6th sanctions package on Russia, which would include an oil embargo, Zelensky tweeted.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he thanked the European Commission for deciding to abolish tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian industrial goods and foods.

– – – –

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday that no agreement has been reached on a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

“The time of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries and the context of the meeting has not been determined yet,” Podolyak, also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia was quoted as saying.

Consultations at the level of working subgroups, which are preparing the positions of the parties in legal terms, are underway, Podolyak said.

– – – –

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) confirmed here on Wednesday that Russia had announced its intention to withdraw from the organization.

“Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO,” explained the UNWTO in a tweet, adding that nevertheless, Russia must “follow the due process — and this will take a year to complete upon the receipt of the official communications through the appropriate channels.”

The extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of UNWTO is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Madrid, the Spanish capital. Its objective is to decide whether or not Russia has to be suspended due to the conflict with Ukraine, among other issues. For the suspension of Russia to be effective, the support of two-thirds of the 160 members that make up the organization will be necessary. If the suspension is approved, it will be applied immediately. (Xinhua)