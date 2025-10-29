Trending Now
AsiaClimate and WeatherDisasterInternationaltragedy

9 dead, 5 missing in floods in central Vietnam

October 29, 2025

HANOI, Oct. 29– At least nine people have died, and five others remain missing as floods continue to batter Vietnam’s central region, the government portal reported Wednesday.

According to the Office of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee, six deaths were recorded in Da Nang city, one in Hue city and two in Quang Ngai province.

Chairing a meeting on post-flood recovery with authorities of affected localities on Wednesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said this was an exceptionally severe flood event in central Vietnam, with many areas experiencing record-breaking rainfall.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said the floods had inundated 32 out of 40 communes and wards in Hue and Da Nang cities, affecting more than 110,000 households in total.

The prime minister urged local authorities to continue relocating residents from areas at risk of landslides and flash floods, and to ensure adequate supplies of food, essential goods, clean water and disinfectants for affected communities. (Xinhua)

