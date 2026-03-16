China donates materials to Cambodia for combating online scams

PHNOM PENH, March 16 — China on Monday provided materials to Cambodia’s Commission for Combating Online Scams (CCOS), aiming at increasing the effectiveness of preventing and cracking down on cyber scams.

The handover ceremony was made between Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin and Cambodian senior minister Chhay Sinarith, head of the Secretariat of the CCOS.

Speaking at the event, Sinarith said the donation was a “valuable gift” from China’s Ministry of Public Security to the CCOS.

“These materials will be important tools for our law enforcement officers to use in combating and suppressing cyber scams more effectively,” he said.

Sinarith said cybercrime is a regional and global problem, complex and interconnected, requiring international cooperation to combat and suppress it.

“Within the framework of security cooperation, the authorities of our two countries have been working together closely in combating various crimes, especially online scams, and have achieved commendable results,” he said.

He strongly hoped that the excellent cooperation between Cambodia and China will grow stronger to ensure security, public order, and social safety for the people of the two countries and the region.

Ambassador Wang said China was pleased to assist Cambodia in combating online scams, praising the kingdom for its remarkable results in cracking down on cyber scams in recent months.

He commended the Cambodian government for approving a draft law on combating online scams last Friday, saying that “this truly reflects Cambodia’s high commitment to wipe out all online scam networks from the country.”

The Southeast Asian country has launched an unprecedented nationwide crackdown on cyber scam networks in order to maintain social security, safety, and public order, and to restore the kingdom’s image on the international stage.

The Cambodian government is committed to eradicating all online scam centers in the country by April this year.

Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Sokha said recently that the kingdom had deported more than 30,000 suspected foreign scammers, as over 210,000 others had voluntarily left the kingdom after operations against online scams have intensified since June last year. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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