Oil Prices Near $100 per Barrel

Tehran, Sept.10 – Following a new round of US attacks and Iran’s decisive response, global oil prices rose by more than $1, bringing the price of crude oil close to $100 per barrel.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose by $1.57, or 1.6 percent, in early trading on Wednesday to reach $99.49 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also increased by $1.60, or 1.72 percent, to $94.63 per barrel.

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Tuesday night that the US military had threatened to target three Iranian oil tankers.

He warned that any attack on Iranian vessels would lead Iran’s armed forces to severely target US bases and interests in the region.

The IRGC Navy also issued an immediate warning to tanker crews at ports in Kuwait and Bahrain, urging them to leave the area, while the IRGC Public Relations Office announced that maintenance and preparation hangars and shelters for F-35, F-16 and F-15 fighter jets had been targeted.

In a separate statement, it said that the US guided-missile destroyers DDG-119 and DDG-53, equipped with cruise missiles and Aegis systems, had also come under attack. (Namibia Daily News / IRNA )

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