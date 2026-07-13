Iran says to stop fulfilling commitments if U.S. keeps violating MoU obligations

TEHRAN, July 13– Iran will stop fulfilling its obligations if Washington continues violating commitments under last month’s bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

The MoU has undoubtedly entered a “crisis phase,” while Iran has never been the party to violate commitments under the deal first, Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in the capital Tehran. He accused the United States of having continuously violated its obligations and mutilated the MoU’s paragraphs and components over the past weeks.

Iran adheres to the principle of “commitment for commitment” in implementing the MoU’s provisions. When the other side remains committed to its obligations, “we will also implement our commitments,” he said.

Asked whether diplomacy remains open following the latest developments, Baghaei said diplomacy, as a tool and lever, never stops.

Whenever deemed necessary, Iran uses all tools and methods to defend national interests and security, he added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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