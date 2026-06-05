Iran’s IRGC says Israel must immediately stop attacks on Lebanon

TEHRAN, June 5 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that Israel must immediately stop its attacks against the Lebanese people and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories.

In a statement on its official outlet Sepah News, the IRGC reaffirmed that Iran’s primary condition for accepting the April 8 truce with the United States and Israel was a comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In an interview broadcast by Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would respond if Israel attacks Beirut, saying Tehran had informed all parties that it would not tolerate an assault on the Lebanese capital and that such a move could trigger a return to war.

The development came as Israel and Hezbollah traded fresh fire on Thursday despite that Israel and Lebanon agreed Wednesday to implement a ceasefire after trilateral negotiations in Washington.

The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah members from areas south of the Litani River.

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said resistance against Israel will continue and Israeli settlements will remain unsafe as long as Israeli occupation and attacks on Lebanese territory persist. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 8