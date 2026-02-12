Zelensky denies plans to announce election on Feb. 24: Ukrinform

KIEV, Feb. 12– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied plans to announce a presidential election and a referendum on a peace agreement on Feb. 24, the Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday.

Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine would hold an election only after having security guarantees in place and a ceasefire with Russia.

On potential negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said Ukraine is open to talks at locations suggested by the U.S. side — in the United States, in Europe, or in neutral countries, anywhere except Russia and Belarus.

Zelensky added that the U.S. side has not used security guarantees as leverage to pressure Ukraine on a timetable for an election.

Zelensky’s comments follow a Financial Times report that Zelensky intended to announce election and referendum plans on Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, citing officials involved in the planning.

The report also said the Trump administration has pressed Ukraine to hold a referendum by May 15, warning that failure to do so could jeopardize proposed U.S. security guarantees (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

