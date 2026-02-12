Trending Now
Home International Zelensky denies plans to announce election on Feb. 24: Ukrinform
Zelensky denies plans to announce election on Feb. 24: Ukrinform
International

Zelensky denies plans to announce election on Feb. 24: Ukrinform

February 12, 2026

KIEV, Feb. 12– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied plans to announce a presidential election and a referendum on a peace agreement on Feb. 24, the Ukrinform news agency reported Wednesday.

Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine would hold an election only after having security guarantees in place and a ceasefire with Russia.

On potential negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky said Ukraine is open to talks at locations suggested by the U.S. side — in the United States, in Europe, or in neutral countries, anywhere except Russia and Belarus.

Zelensky added that the U.S. side has not used security guarantees as leverage to pressure Ukraine on a timetable for an election.

Zelensky’s comments follow a Financial Times report that Zelensky intended to announce election and referendum plans on Feb. 24, the fourth anniversary of the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, citing officials involved in the planning.

The report also said the Trump administration has pressed Ukraine to hold a referendum by May 15, warning that failure to do so could jeopardize proposed U.S. security guarantees (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 42
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Korea considers restoring military agreement with DPRK

January 14, 2026

24 killed after floods hit Indonesia, relief efforts...

September 12, 2025

China’s top diplomat meets African foreign ministers

June 11, 2025

China-U.S. wartime friendship marked in New York symphony

September 1, 2025

Ebola cases in DR Congo falling; WHO warns...

September 24, 2025

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts, highest alert declared

November 19, 2025

Sudan, South Sudan violence forces hundreds of thousands...

February 4, 2026

Australian gov’t to establish inquiry into military sexual...

December 2, 2025

S. African president reaffirms SADC commitment to regional...

December 17, 2025

China-aided Lao national seismic monitoring network project officially...

November 30, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.