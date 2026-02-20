Sweden unveils major Ukraine military aid package focused on air defense

HELSINKI, Feb. 20 — Sweden on Thursday announced one of its largest military support packages for Ukraine, worth nearly 12.9 billion Swedish kronor (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars), with the bulk of the funding aimed at air defense, long-range capability and ammunition, according to a government statement.

The largest single item is the procurement of newly manufactured short-range air defense equipment valued at 4.3 billion kronor (about 473 million dollars).

Sweden said the modular capability will combine gun and missile systems, interceptors, sensors, electronic warfare components and command-and-control systems to help protect large areas from airborne threats.

The package also sets aside 3 billion kronor (about 330 million dollars) for ammunition, training and related support, including the purchase of large quantities of shells and air defense rounds, the statement said.

A combined 5.6 billion kronor (about 616 million dollars) will be allocated to long-range capability, innovation initiatives, economic contributions and civilian defense, including expanded cooperation with Ukraine on long-range drones and financing for projects involving unmanned surface vessels, it added.

In addition, Sweden will donate certain equipment from its armed forces, including recoilless rifles with ancillary equipment and ammunition, while providing funds for replacement procurements and transport, the statement said.

“Sweden presents its 21st military support package to Ukraine,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on X, adding that the focus is on “newly manufactured air defense systems, long-range capabilities and ammunition to meet Ukraine’s most urgent operational needs.”

With the latest package, Sweden’s military support to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict totals around 103 billion kronor (about 11.3 billion dollars), according to the statement.

Moscow has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder efforts to resolve the conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for the Russian military, according to Russia’s RIA Novosti. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

