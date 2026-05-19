NATO fighter jet shoots down drone over Estonia

TALLINN, May 19– A NATO Baltic Air Policing fighter jet shot down a drone that entered Estonian airspace over Lake Vortsjarv at around noon on Tuesday.

According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, there is currently no information about any civilian damage.

Pevkur told ERR that information had been received from the Latvian National Armed Forces, and Estonia’s own radars had also detected the drone moving toward southern Estonia.

“We took the necessary measures, and a fighter jet from the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission shot down the drone,” Pevkur said.

Local media reported that Russia’s northwestern region was hit by repeated Ukrainian drone attacks late Tuesday morning, prompting closures at airports in Pskov and St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 82