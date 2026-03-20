Iran ready to facilitate Hormuz transit with coordination and respect for sovereignty, security, says envoy

LONDON, March 20 — Iran is ready to facilitate the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, provided that it is coordinated with Iranian authorities and conducted with full respect for its sovereignty and security, Iran’s Ambassador to Britain Ali Mousavi said Thursday.

Mousavi, who also acts as Iran’s permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the 36th Extraordinary Session of the IMO Council, held here on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the situation in the Gulf region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, as an IMO member, is fully aware of its commitments and obligations in international shipping, the envoy said, stressing that these should be respected alongside Iran’s rights, including respect for its territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and dignity.

The Strait of Hormuz is open to all the vessels except those that “belong to our enemies,” the envoy said, noting that Iran remains willing to provide facilitation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, but such arrangements must be coordinated in light of security conditions.

“Everything should be communicated to the Iranian relevant authorities,” he said, noting that the safety of vessels and seafarers would be part of such arrangements.

Iran would continue to cooperate with the IMO and maritime authorities of other countries to ensure safer international navigation and better protection for seafarers, the envoy said, adding that Iran welcomes “any initiatives, any suggestions for more secure international shipping.”

He said the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz is the result of “their aggression, their unlawful military activities against the Iranian people and Iranian territorial integrity,” referring to ongoing military operations by the United States and Israel since Feb. 28.

Mousavi also said recent strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure are “crossing another red line,” adding that Iran would take appropriate defensive measures and consider any U.S. or Israeli assets as legitimate targets.

He emphasized that Iran prefers diplomacy to resolve disputes.

Mousavi also highlighted the resilience and unity of the Iranian people in the face of the conflict, saying his country has witnessed “very, very important and significant unity and solidarity” during the war. He noted that since the conflict began, Iranians have taken to the streets to chant against aggressors and have held large funerals for those killed.

The Iranian people, with their long history and civilization, have shown they remain united when facing external threats to their territorial integrity and sovereignty, he said.

On broader regional implications, he warned that the war is “a dangerous and very bad phenomenon and a catastrophe for all of the world,” affecting not only Iran but also neighboring Gulf countries, as well as global energy markets and food security.

He urged countries, particularly those in the region, to ask the United States and Israel why they had initiated the conflict.

Mousavi called on the international community to condemn what he described as acts of aggression against Iran and to take steps to prevent such actions from being repeated, for they violate the United Nations Charter and international law.

According to data from the IMO, since the outbreak of the conflict, at least seven seafarers have been killed and several others seriously injured in attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz area. Around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded aboard ships in the Gulf region.

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