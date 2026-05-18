Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zambia tightens surveillance amid Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda
Zambia tightens surveillance amid Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda
AfricaHEALTH

Zambia tightens surveillance amid Ebola outbreak in DRC, Uganda

May 18, 2026

LUSAKA, May 18– Zambia has stepped up surveillance measures following fresh outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, health authorities said Monday.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health said surveillance measures have been intensified due to Zambia’s close trade and transport links with the DRC and East African countries, adding that enhanced national preparedness activities have been activated.

According to the statement, six out of the country’s 10 provinces have been placed under heightened surveillance, while enhanced screening measures, including thermal screening and health questionnaires, have been strengthened at major points of entry, particularly along the borders with the DRC and Tanzania.

“The Ministry of Health urges all citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and avoid panic, as the national public health system remains fully alert and actively engaged in managing the situation,” the statement said.

While acknowledging that the country has so far not recorded any Ebola cases, the statement noted that a female patient in Luanshya District in Copperbelt Province was admitted and isolated at a local hospital on May 13 after presenting symptoms consistent with a hemorrhagic illness, including severe nosebleeds, vomiting blood, and profound weakness.

Preliminary rapid diagnostic test results conducted on the patient’s blood sample returned negative for both Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 178
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks on other...

May 7, 2026

Libya’s eastern-based army welcomes parliament’s vote for new...

February 11, 2022

Zambia leader stresses cultural development in celebrating Africa...

May 26, 2021

Samaria names 25 men squad for Cosafa Cup.

July 4, 2021

Kenyan wildlife rangers vow to protect iconic species...

December 17, 2018

ECOWAS chairman calls for west Africa to produce...

June 22, 2021

Police arrest 15 foreigners for being in Kenya...

March 29, 2018

Avian influenza outbreak endangers South Africa’s seabirds: conservation...

November 3, 2025

Rwanda’s new prime minister sworn in

August 31, 2017

Death toll from landslide in Guinea’s Maneah rises...

August 24, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.