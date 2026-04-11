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Trump says Iran has “no cards” except Hormuz Strait ahead of Islamabad talks, as Iran declares army “at full readiness”
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Trump says Iran has “no cards” except Hormuz Strait ahead of Islamabad talks, as Iran declares army “at full readiness”

April 11, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 11 — U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped up pressure ahead of U.S.-Iran talks set for Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan, claiming on Friday that Iran has “no cards” other than short-term “extortion” with the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran on Friday declared that its armed forces remain at full readiness, just as during the 40-day “asymmetric battle,” given the “frequent breaches of promises” by the United States and Israel.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social Friday.

“The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” Earlier on Friday, Trump told New York Post that the outcomes of negotiations with Iran will be clear “in about 24 hours,” threatening that U.S. warships are being reloaded to resume strikes on Iran if the talks fail.

On the same day, in a statement carried by Iranian media, Iran’s main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stressed that Iran will in no way give up on its legitimate rights and will not let go of the “criminal aggressors” that attacked the country.

The “criminal” U.S. and Israeli leaders and their “defeated” military commanders have no right to threaten Iran’s people and the “invincible” resistance front, the headquarters said.

It warned if the “enemies” continue their attacks on Hezbollah and the “oppressed” people of Lebanon, Iran’s armed forces will give a “crushing and painful” response to them.

It also said Iran will move the management of the Strait of Hormuz into a new phase and maintain the initiative to dominate the waterway.

The United States, Iran and Israel have all claimed victory in the war. Analysts believe the current ceasefire is fragile and that competing interests and long-standing differences would make it difficult to reach a permanent peace deal in the upcoming negotiations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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