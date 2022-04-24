12 killed, 10 missing after boats capsize off Tunisia’s coast

TUNIS, April 24 — At least 12 migrants have lost their lives and another 10 went missing after four boats carrying 120 migrants sank off Tunisia’s eastern coast, Tunisia’s private radio station Mosaique FM reported Sunday.

According to the radio station, 98 migrants onboard the boats have been rescued off the coast of Sfax city, and a search is still underway for the missing migrants.

The migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Italy, according to the report.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea every year, and Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. (Xinhua)