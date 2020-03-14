Zambia seizes some 135 tons of cannabis in 2019

LUSAKA, March 14 -- Zambia seized about 135.08 tons of cannabis last year, its anti-corruption agency said on Saturday. The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said the drugs were seized countrywide, with Muchinga Province recording the highest at 89.9 tons followed by Eastern Province with 10.4 tons while the other eight provinces accounted for the remainder. Theresa Katongo, the anti-drug agency's spokesperson said other drugs seized in 2019 included 11.64 kilogram of heroine, 486.08 grams of cocaine and 1.42 tons of miraa. Meanwhile, the agency recorded an increase in the number of arrests in 2019 from a total of 5,352 persons compared to 5,241 arrested in 2018. Xinhua