30TH INDEPEDENCE CONCERT POSTPONED INDEFINITELY



Windhoek March 14- The organizers of the 30th Independence Concert has confirmed

that the concert has indefinitely been postponed following confirmation of the COVID-19 virus in Namibia .

This constitutes a matter of public health and we cannot compromise the health and safety of the public. The organiser have also taken cognisance of the ban of public gatherings by His Excellency,

The President Dr Hage Geingob for the next 30 days.

We will in due course inform the public once we have agreed on a new date for the concert.

MTC, Tafel Lager, NASRIA, Profile Investments and Huawei who are the organizers of the event wish to assure the public that already bought tickets can either ask for a refund or wait until the new concert date has been announced.

NDN Stafer