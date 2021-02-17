Young Warriors ready for Tunisia.

Windhoek, Feb.17 .—Young Warriors captain Steven Damaseb is back in time to lead the line in the crucial Group B tie against Tunisia on Thursday evening at the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations, underway in Mauritania.

Namibia were unluckly to lose two points in their opening match against the Central Africa Republic on Monday, a game they dominated.

At the pre-match press conference, coach James Britz states that the match against Tunisia will reveal a better prepared team, well equipped to collect maximum points to convert its results.

“ We all know that Tunisia is a powerhouse in African Football, their teams have been doing exceptionally well. We watched their game against Burkina Faso and we saw their strengths but there is no small team in football, if you watch football, you will know that.

We might be disadvantaged because we do not have professional players in our squad, all the boys play Youth Football but we will not use that as an excuse, we will go in the match with our heads straight while being fully aware what is at stake if we don’t well in this game”, Britz says.

He states that while the team did well in the first match, it’s vital to have different approaches in case the first approach does not work.

“We had two key players absent in the first match and they bring a different style of play on the pitch but we didn’t prepare the team to play one variation, depending on what Tunisia brings we might change the game at times”.

Star striker Damaseb missed the first match together defender Tuli-Baggio Nashixua and midfielder, Pitsi Ameb with various injuries and they are available to face Tunisia.

The Young Warriors will conclude their Group B action against Burkina Faso on 21 February.

Namibia will play Tunisia on 18 February 2021 at 18H00, Namibian Time, the match will be Live on NBC 1.

Ndamono N Iizyenda

Namibia Daily News