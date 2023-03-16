Xi Jinping urges political parties to join hands towards modernization at high-level meeting

BEIJING, March 16 — Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting on the 15th of March 2023. In his keynote address, he highlighted the challenges that humanity faces and the importance of political parties in steering the modernization process. He shared his observations and outlined his vision of modernization that is people-centred, diverse, continuous, collaborative, and led by strong political parties.

President Xi emphasized that modernization must be people-centred. He stressed that the ultimate goal of modernization is the free and well-rounded development of the people. He urged political parties to strive for material abundance, political integrity, cultural-ethical enrichment, social stability, and pleasant living environments to achieve a modernization path that would better address the concerns and meet the diversified needs of the people. This way, modernization will not only increase the well-being of the current generation but also protect the rights and interests of future generations.

President Xi also highlighted the importance of independence in exploring diversified paths towards modernization. He pointed out that modernization is not an exclusive patent of a small handful of countries, nor is it a single-answer question. He emphasized that every country must consider its own national conditions and unique features to explore the modernization path that best suits them. Developing countries have the right and ability to independently explore the modernization path with their distinctive features based on their national realities. President Xi urged political parties to respect and support the development paths independently chosen by different peoples to jointly usher in a new prospect for humanity’s modernization.

President Xi also called for political parties to uphold fundamental principles and break new ground and ensure the continuity of the modernization process. He urged political parties to boldly take on responsibilities, break the shackles of stale thinking, remove institutional barriers, explore new methods and new approaches, and instil unceasing dynamism into the modernization process. He stressed the importance of working together to reform and develop the global governance system and make the international order more just and equitable as humanity advances in modernization.

Moreover, President Xi called for political parties to help others to succeed while seeking their own success and ensuring that all can enjoy the outcomes of modernization. He emphasized that humanity lives in a community with a shared future where we rise and fall together. He urged countries to pursue common development through solidarity and cooperation and follow the principles of joint contribution, shared benefits, and win-win outcomes. He stressed the importance of sharing opportunities, creating a future together, and making the pie of humanity’s modernization bigger to ensure more people enjoy the outcomes of modernization in a fairer way.

Finally, President Xi urged political parties to forge ahead with enterprise and ensure firm leadership over modernization. He emphasized that political parties are the leading and driving force for modernization. He stressed that their values, ability to lead and govern, ethos, willpower, and character have a direct bearing on the orientation and future of the modernization process. He urged political parties to integrate party building with national modernization, forge ahead with enterprise and resolve, and excel at themselves to achieve their vision of modernization. (Xinhua)