Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Cambodia denies using Temple of Preah Vihear as military base in conflict
Cambodia denies using Temple of Preah Vihear as military base in conflict
AsiaCommunityCurrent AffairsInternationalmilitaryReligionUncategorized

Cambodia denies using Temple of Preah Vihear as military base in conflict

February 27, 2026

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27– Cambodia on Friday rejected allegations that it had used the UNESCO-listed Temple of Preah Vihear as a military base during recent border conflicts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said the Temple of Preah Vihear is a sacred cultural and religious monument of outstanding universal value.

“It has never been designated, developed, or used as a military base,” the statement said. “As a State Party to the 1954 Hague Convention and the 1972 World Heritage Convention, Cambodia is fully committed to protecting cultural property and ensuring that this World Heritage Site is preserved solely for peaceful, cultural, and religious purposes,” it added.

It said Cambodia is obliged under international law to protect the Temple of Preah Vihear. “Administration of the temple remains under civilian heritage authorities, and any security presence is strictly limited to protection.”

The statement said the Temple of Preah Vihear is, and will remain, a monument of peace, culture, and shared human heritage. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 66
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Poachers to Lose Vehicles in Poaching Cases

August 18, 2023

Tanzania ponders tracking system to improve road safety

January 8, 2018

Ramaphosa, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

August 8, 2025

Rock and Rut launches 2019 FNB Otjihavera Experience

June 26, 2019

9 security personnel killed, 8 injured in blast...

September 30, 2025

Two ancient chariots unearthed outside Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum

January 14, 2026

Tanzania bans public gatherings, shuts down schools over...

March 17, 2020

least 50 killed by Boko Haram on Lake...

January 4, 2020

Real Madrid loan Odriozola to Bayern Munich

January 23, 2020

Mexican electoral body ratifies Lopez Obrador’s presidential win

July 9, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.