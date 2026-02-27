Cambodia denies using Temple of Preah Vihear as military base in conflict

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 27– Cambodia on Friday rejected allegations that it had used the UNESCO-listed Temple of Preah Vihear as a military base during recent border conflicts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said the Temple of Preah Vihear is a sacred cultural and religious monument of outstanding universal value.

“It has never been designated, developed, or used as a military base,” the statement said. “As a State Party to the 1954 Hague Convention and the 1972 World Heritage Convention, Cambodia is fully committed to protecting cultural property and ensuring that this World Heritage Site is preserved solely for peaceful, cultural, and religious purposes,” it added.

It said Cambodia is obliged under international law to protect the Temple of Preah Vihear. “Administration of the temple remains under civilian heritage authorities, and any security presence is strictly limited to protection.”

The statement said the Temple of Preah Vihear is, and will remain, a monument of peace, culture, and shared human heritage. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

