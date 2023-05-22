China’s power generation increases in April

BEIJING, May 22 — Power generation from industrial enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan ($2.84 million) in China, rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in April, official data showed.

In the period, the total power generation of such enterprises reached 658.4 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Thermal power generation expanded 11.5 percent year-on-year in April, and nuclear power output increased by 5.7 percent from a year ago.

Wind power generation rose 20.9 percent year-on-year in April, 20.7 percentage points higher than that of March, NBS data showed.

Solar power generation dropped 3.3 percent year-on-year last month, while hydropower output fell 25.9 percent.

In the first four months of the year, total power generation rose 3.4 percent year-on-year to 2.73 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS.