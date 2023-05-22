Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China’s power generation increases in April
China’s power generation increases in April
Asia

China’s power generation increases in April

May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 22 — Power generation from industrial enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan ($2.84 million) in China, rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in April, official data showed.

In the period, the total power generation of such enterprises reached 658.4 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Thermal power generation expanded 11.5 percent year-on-year in April, and nuclear power output increased by 5.7 percent from a year ago.

Wind power generation rose 20.9 percent year-on-year in April, 20.7 percentage points higher than that of March, NBS data showed.

Solar power generation dropped 3.3 percent year-on-year last month, while hydropower output fell 25.9 percent.

In the first four months of the year, total power generation rose 3.4 percent year-on-year to 2.73 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS.

Post Views: 45
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Across China: Money falls from trees in southwest...

April 22, 2018

Chinese FM says ready to deepen cooperation with...

February 21, 2023

China inspires world in human rights protection

December 5, 2022

No kidding! Japanese firm to offer “drive-thru” funeral...

September 19, 2017

Chinese vaccines effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths, severe...

October 22, 2021

World Bank believes East Asia can conquer agricultural...

March 24, 2018

Indian Supreme Court asks caste councils not to...

February 5, 2018

No military parade to mark CPC centenary: senior...

March 23, 2021

Today’s world needs U.S.-China cooperation: expert

November 20, 2021

How does China combat coronavirus: Fresh vegetables for...

February 29, 2020