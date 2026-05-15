EAC launches military exercise in Kenya to bolster regional security cooperation

DAR ES SALAAM, May 15 — The 14th East African Community (EAC) Armed Forces Command Post Exercise officially opened in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Thursday, aiming to enhance joint operational capabilities in peace support operations, counter-terrorism, counter-piracy, and disaster management.

Dubbed Ushirikiano Imara, meaning strong cooperation in Swahili, the multinational exercise brings together military, police, and civilian personnel from EAC member states to bolster regional security cooperation and preparedness through coordinated training and scenario-based simulations, according to a statement from the regional bloc.

The statement said the exercise, which will run until May 28, was launched at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, featuring the symbolic handover of the EAC flag as a demonstration of unity and collective commitment to regional peace and stability.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrea Malueth said the region continues to face complex security threats, including terrorism, transnational organized crime, and instability in neighboring areas.

Vice Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces John Omenda said the exercise reflects the region’s shared commitment to building resilience against threats posed by criminal and terrorist groups.

Participants will conduct command post drills to improve interoperability, joint planning, and coordinated response mechanisms among partner states, the statement said.

The EAC is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising eight member states, namely Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

a, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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