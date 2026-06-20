World Cup roundup: U.S. reaches knockout stage, Brazil tops Group C

PHILADELPHIA, United States, June 19 — The United States secured a place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, while Brazil and Morocco tightened their grip on Group C and Paraguay kept its campaign alive by eliminating Türkiye.

Brazil cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti to move top of Group C on goal difference, level on four points with Morocco but still short of mathematically sealing qualification.

After a pair of disallowed goals from Raphinha, Brazil finally broke through in the 23rd minute when Vinicius Jr.’s shot was spilled by goalkeeper Johnny Placide and Matheus Cunha tapped home the rebound.

The Manchester United forward doubled the lead 13 minutes later after another incisive pass from Vinicius, before the Real Madrid star capped a dominant first half by scoring himself in stoppage time.

The five-time world champions controlled proceedings throughout, while Haiti’s hopes of advancing officially came to an end in its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Haiti will face Morocco in its final group match on June 24, while Brazil takes on Scotland in Miami. Morocco also strengthened its position in Group C with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Scotland. Ismael Saibari needed just 71 seconds to break the deadlock, finishing Brahim Diaz’s pass into the top corner for what proved to be the only goal of the match.

The Atlas Lions, fourth-place finishers at the 2022 World Cup, controlled long stretches with its trademark pace and fluid passing, although Scotland mounted a spirited second-half response.

“We wanted three points and we got them,” Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said. “We controlled the match and defended well when we needed to.” Brazil leads Group C on goal difference ahead of Morocco, with both teams on four points.

Scotland sits on three points and still controls its own destiny heading into the final round of group matches. In Group D, co-host United States booked its place in the Round of 32 after a convincing 2-0 victory over Australia, extending its perfect start to six points from two matches.

The Americans have now won their opening two World Cup games for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1930. For the second consecutive match, they opened the scoring through an own goal.

Folarin Balogun surged into the penalty area and his low cross was inadvertently turned into the net by Cameron Burgess. The U.S. doubled its advantage before halftime when Sergino Dest’s deflected effort looped into the six-yard box, allowing Alex Freeman to head home his first World Cup goal.

“We still want to win the next game against Türkiye,” Balogun said. “The most important thing is that we stay humble and keep improving.” Mauricio Pochettino’s side tops Group D with six points and is guaranteed a place in the knockout phase, while Australia remains second on three points and will face Paraguay in a decisive final group encounter.

Paraguay revived its campaign with a 1-0 victory over Türkiye in San Francisco, a result that simultaneously sent the Turkish side out of the tournament.

Matias Galarza scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far after just 65 seconds. Andres Cubas won possession before Julio Enciso released Galarza, who fired a left-footed effort through Merih Demiral’s legs and beyond goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Türkiye pushed relentlessly for an equalizer, with Mert Muldur striking both the crossbar and the post with a header, but Paraguay held firm despite finishing with 10 men.

Miguel Almiron became the first player being sent off under the tournament’s new regulation prohibiting players from covering their mouths during confrontations.

Paraguay’s victory sets up a winner-takes-all clash with Australia on June 25, while Türkiye exits the competition after back-to-back defeats. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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