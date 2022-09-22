Namibia utilizes ICC T20 World Cup trophy tour to highlight tourism potential

WINDHOEK, Sept. 22 — The tour of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup trophy across Namibia has allowed the nation’s tourism industry a platform to highlight what it has to offer to the world, an executive said Wednesday.

The ICC T20 World Cup trophy has been on a tour to some exotic and historic destinations around the globe, as the countdown to the flagship event in Australia will commence in October.

“I think the tour for us is quite important as we’re getting to sell Namibia to the world, and they get to understand our flora and fauna,” Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) communications manager Nelson Ashipala told Xinhua on Wednesday.

“But most importantly it also allows Namibia to be put on the map and to announce our arrival to the ICC Cricket World Cup that starts as of October,” he added.

Namibia’s tour of the trophy commenced on Sept. 19, with the trophy visiting some iconic places in the country that include: Christ Church, a historic landmark and Lutheran church in Windhoek, the Etosha National Park; the famous open fire meat market (kapana); a parade in Windhoek and the famous Dune 7, the highest dune in Namibia amongst others.

During the tour, fans had an opportunity to have photographs taken in their various elements while observing the trophy.

“I think for us having taken the trophy to Sossusvlei (a salt and clay pan surrounded by high red dunes in the Namib Desert) and the Etosha Nation Park was very important not only for Namibia but for the rest of Africa as we could market and tell our stories as they,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia on Sept. 13 announced a 16-man squad ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 in Australia. Featuring a total of 16 teams, the tournament will be Namibia’s second appearance at the global event. (Xinhua)