Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Namibia utilizes ICC T20 World Cup trophy tour to highlight tourism potential
Namibia utilizes ICC T20 World Cup trophy tour to highlight tourism potential
Sports

Namibia utilizes ICC T20 World Cup trophy tour to highlight tourism potential

September 22, 2022

WINDHOEK, Sept. 22 — The tour of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup trophy across Namibia has allowed the nation’s tourism industry a platform to highlight what it has to offer to the world, an executive said Wednesday.
The ICC T20 World Cup trophy has been on a tour to some exotic and historic destinations around the globe, as the countdown to the flagship event in Australia will commence in October.
“I think the tour for us is quite important as we’re getting to sell Namibia to the world, and they get to understand our flora and fauna,” Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) communications manager Nelson Ashipala told Xinhua on Wednesday.
“But most importantly it also allows Namibia to be put on the map and to announce our arrival to the ICC Cricket World Cup that starts as of October,” he added.
Namibia’s tour of the trophy commenced on Sept. 19, with the trophy visiting some iconic places in the country that include: Christ Church, a historic landmark and Lutheran church in Windhoek, the Etosha National Park; the famous open fire meat market (kapana); a parade in Windhoek and the famous Dune 7, the highest dune in Namibia amongst others.
During the tour, fans had an opportunity to have photographs taken in their various elements while observing the trophy.
“I think for us having taken the trophy to Sossusvlei (a salt and clay pan surrounded by high red dunes in the Namib Desert) and the Etosha Nation Park was very important not only for Namibia but for the rest of Africa as we could market and tell our stories as they,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia on Sept. 13 announced a 16-man squad ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 in Australia. Featuring a total of 16 teams, the tournament will be Namibia’s second appearance at the global event.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Pat-Nevin Uanivi retires from International Football.

January 29, 2021

Blue Waters aiming for top 4 finish

November 7, 2018

Debmarine boost for Stars

December 4, 2018

Standard Bank hands over N$500 000 house to...

August 13, 2018

OOCT hands over refurbished sports courts to Otavi...

October 29, 2018

Ambunda out to cement legacy by winning WBA...

March 6, 2019

Summary of the 101,700,000.00 MTC biggest ever sponsorship...

June 30, 2020

Europe plans to mine moon: media

January 23, 2019

Can Messi or Ronaldo finally fulfil their World...

June 5, 2018

CFC continues to dominate fistball

June 15, 2022