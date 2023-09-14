Namibia Aims to Impress Against All Blacks Despite Long Odds

Staff Reporter

PARIS, Sept. 14 — For New Zealand, the Rugby World Cup is synonymous with victory, while for Namibia, the mere presence on this grand stage is a triumph in itself.

Although Namibia is unlikely to break their World Cup losing streak against the formidable All Blacks this Friday, their determination lies in delivering a commendable performance and representing their nation with honour.

Coach Allister Coetzee emphasized, “Success for a Namibian team is measured by overcoming the challenges to reach the World Cup for the seventh time; that, in itself, is a success. We’ve worked diligently to secure our place in this competition once more. There’s a greater purpose for these gentlemen – they play to be role models for future generations.”

Namibia has introduced 10 changes to their team following their initial loss to Italy, yet they remain a relatively inexperienced side.

In contrast, the All Blacks are eager to rebound from their opening-day defeat to France. They too have implemented 10 changes to their lineup, possessing a wealth of experience and talent.

On paper, it appears as a lopsided contest, but Namibia harbours aspirations of causing an upset. They enter this match with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Scrumhalf Damian Stevens articulated their perspective, saying, “It’s a significant moment for us. We admire them because we watch them play every weekend in the major competitions where we aspire to be one day. However, we’re here now, and we can’t afford to view them from that standpoint. We are now competitors. It’s a fantastic opportunity to measure ourselves against these players, to identify areas for improvement, and to gauge what we can accomplish.”

Anticipated as a physical battle, Namibia will need to perform at their peak to avoid a resounding defeat. Yet, if they can remain competitive with the All Blacks for a substantial duration, they may indeed conjure an unexpected surprise.