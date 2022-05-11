Trending Now
Work to protect the Swakopmund shoreline due to end next month
National

Work to protect the Swakopmund shoreline due to end next month

May 11, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, May 11 – Work on reinforcements using large granite rocks on the beach to protect the shoreline at Swakopmund, which started on 5 May, will continue until 3 June, according to a municipal notice.

The beach has eroded significantly on the northern side of the jetty beyond the National Sea Rescue Institute and Erf 3562 in Molen Weg.

The work is being done to extend the existing sea wall that protects the beach area directly.

This will provide temporary protection from sea erosion for the coming winter months and expected heavy swells.

This ongoing short-term solution will be able to protect the public land, municipal sewage infrastructure and buildings in the immediate vicinity.

Meanwhile, according to the Municipality of Swakopmund, a larger scale sea wall (revetment and groyne structure) is planned for the future as permanent protection for infrastructure from storm surges and rising sea levels in the area. Although this activity will have to follow statutory processes before it can be implemented.

There are currently large earthmoving vehicles making use of Molen Weg, bringing material to the site.

Although the road is not closed, the public is cautioned to avoid the area until the work is finished. – Namibia Daily News

